Prince Harry reportedly could not resist venting out his anger after palace aides denied his request to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex along with his wife, allegedly requested to be part of the royal lineup on the balcony for the RAF flypast. According to royal author Tom Bower, Harry pleaded with the Queen's advisers for the prominent role, but they refused.

He then turned to his grandmother and requested to meet with her personally ahead of his trip to the Invictus Games with the Duchess of Sussex. The couple dropped by Windsor Castle on April 14 for some "clear the air" talks that reportedly only lasted for 15 minutes.

Bower claimed that Prince Harry offered an "olive branch" to the Queen in the hopes that she would agree to his request for a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. However, even the 96-year-old refused.

The author shared that the Duke of Sussex later expressed his anger at the snub during an interview at The Hague with the "Today" show. He wrote in his book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" as published by The Express, "The danger of allowing the meeting surfaced six days later."

Bower said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "mixed faultlessly" with the athletes at the Invictus Games. "But, as later events seemed to show, festering was their fury that the Palace had refused all of their demands for a prominent role at the Jubilee in return for returning to Britain with their children. Harry could not resist venting his anger to an American NBC TV reporter."

During the interview with Hoda Kotb, the Duke of Sussex spoke about having a lovely time with Queen Elizabeth II. He said they had tea and shared that she appeared "on great form."

But Prince Harry sparked backlash when he added that he only wanted to ensure that his grandmother is "protected and has got the right people around her." According to Bower, "Within those few minutes on television Harry had demonstrated the danger of his appearance at the Jubilee celebrations. Everything was about himself and Meghan."