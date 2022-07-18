A royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in April to make a request about his and Meghan Markle's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee.

Tom Bower, in his unauthorised book titled "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and The War Between the Windsors," claimed that the prince visited his grandmother ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands for a particular reason. He reportedly wanted to talk her into agreeing to let him and the Duchess of Sussex join her on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

He had allegedly made the impression that the meeting would be for some "clear the air" talks. The author claimed that to ensure that she would agree, Prince Harry had asked to meet Queen Elizabeth II under the impression that he was offering an "olive branch."

It was believed to be a last-minute meeting which the 96-year-old obliged because of her forgiving character. In an excerpt from his book provided by Entertainment Daily, Bower wrote, "At the last moment, keen to see her grandson and instinctively forgiving of Meghan, the Queen agreed to meet the couple on April 14. William avoided the problem with a previous arrangement to ski with his family in France."

The author shared that the meeting took place after the Duke of Sussex had asked the Queen's advisers if he and Meghan Markle could be part of the royal lineup on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Platinum Jubilee. He reportedly pleaded, but "when this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor on his way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games."

It was an unannounced meeting that quickly made headlines when visitors to St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The duke later talked about his reunion with Queen Elizabeth II in an interview with the "Today" show. He said that they had tea and hinted that it was a lovely meeting where they got to talk privately without his grandmother's aides listening in on their conversation. As for the Platinum Jubilee, only the working royals were eventually allowed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the monarch.