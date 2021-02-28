While it may seem like Prince Harry is one of the most recognisable public figures around the world, a recent poll in the United States proves otherwise. It turns out, in some places, people have no clue who the Duke of Sussex is.

UK publication Mail on Sunday recently made a poll across various small communities in the US and the results were surprisingly hilarious. After dozens of respondents were shown a recent photo of the prince who had last year moved to Los Angeles, most of them did not recognise him.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II 'over the moon' about Meghan's second pregnancy, but sad for another reason

Someone thought that the duke was a member of the Trump family, while another thought that he was a red-haired country singer. Other people thought he was an actor, a TV anchor and a basketball player.

Interestingly, no one who was interviewed in the town of Taft, California, had any idea who he was. The residents in the town of around 10,000 people are practically Harry's neigbours, considering that they are just 100 miles away from where he moved with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son Archie.

The royals took up residence in Montecito, California after a short stint in Canada. The Sussexes made the move to North America after they announced their intention to resign as senior members of the royal family last year.

It's just as well that many people don't recognise Harry, since one of the reasons behind the move is the constant media attention and public scrutiny that he and his wife were subjected to in England. It will be a relief for the prince if he can walk around the US incognito.

The closest anyone got to guessing his identity was town ambassador Anderson Pacouloute, who said the man in the picture was "Prince Harris."

The scenario was pretty much the same in Princetown, a small town in Texas. More people there were able to correctly identify him, but many were still left scratching their heads.