Queen Elizabeth II is "over the moon" after hearing that her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle is expecting another baby, however, she is taking the news with a "tinge of sadness."

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine that the Queen is disappointed she won't be getting to see much of her great-grandchild, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live thousands of miles away in California after quitting as senior members of the British royal family. It's already been years since the monarch saw Archie, the couple's first-born.

Read more What do William and Kate think about Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview?

The royal family hasn't seen Archie, who will celebrate his second birthday in May this year, since he was just a few months old. He left the UK in November 2019 with his parents when they travelled to Canada to spend the Christmas break with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. While Harry and Meghan returned to Britain the following year to finish their final round of royal engagements, they left Archie behind in Canada, and later moved with him to Los Angeles.

While quitting as senior royals, the Sussexes had announced they will be splitting their time between the UK and America, but they haven't been able to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the royal family has only been able to see Archie on video calls.

The British monarch is afraid that the same could be the case with the couple's second-born, who will be her tenth or eleventh grandchild, depending upon whether her eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall welcomes her third child before Meghan.

"The family will be over the moon for Harry and Meghan. It's the fifth grandchild for the Prince of Wales. It will be a real moment to celebrate. It's just tinged with sadness that they won't get to see this grandchild as much as they might like," Nicholl said.

"The queen adores her family and is happiest when she's surrounded by them," she added.

The queen has kept showering Archie with gifts even if she doesn't get to see him. Prince Harry revealed in his latest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that the 94-year-old gave the toddler a waffle maker for Christmas, after which he has become a huge waffle fan.

"Archie just wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle'," the Duke said.