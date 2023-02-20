Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6. But according to a royal expert, they cannot be trusted so they will have to be strictly monitored.

Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to the coronation because they are, after all, still royals. He also has no doubt that they will attend because "they only get their work because they're royals."

He thinks that the couple will "be involved in some form." But believes it will not be a happy reunion and that discussions among family members will be limited to talks about the weather.

He warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unpredictable and cannot be trusted so they may have limited roles. Fitzwilliams looked back at their involvement at the Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 and said, according to the Daily Star, "Exactly like at the Platinum Jubilee, their role will be strictly controlled and they won't have much of a role. The Palace know what they are dealing with and who they are dealing with - there's no chance at all that they will overshadow the event."

Fitzwilliams thinks King Charles III invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation because the public would want to see the royal family reunited for the momentous occasion. He explained, "Unity at the time of the Coronation will be paramount. The royals couldn't hit back to the various allegations and so forth. It's a matter of saying nothing and letting comments, however outrageous, pass but realising you can't trust the Sussexes for a moment."

The royal expert's comments come after Welsh fashion designer David Emanuel, who co-created Princess Diana's wedding dress, voiced his concerns about the Duke of Sussex's appearance at the ceremony. He suggested that the duke be body checked because he cannot be trusted not to record anything that happens at the event.

He told GB News, "I hope he gets searched before he arrives on this land. Because he could be wired up for Netflix let's be honest. Whatever's said he will take back and give it to Netflix and do more stories."

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attendance at King Charles III's coronation.