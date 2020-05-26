Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to Los Angeles in the United States, further away from the prince's royal family in the UK. As per the experts, the change and the move will not be easy for the royal.

Tom Quinn, a royal commentator and author of the newly released book "Extracted from Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle" believes that the Duke of Sussex will find it much harder to adapt to his new life in LA, the hometown of his wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking on Channel 5's special feature "Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years," Quinn suggested that Harry will be more like a "lost soul in LA." He apparently compared Harry and Meghan's situations and predicted that it will be far more difficult for the royal than the former "Suits" star.

"It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he's not as tough as she is," Quinn said according to Daily Mail.

Prince Harry and Meghan are rumoured to be currently residing in an £12 million mansion owned by Tyler Perry. The couple moved to Los Angeles last month, after officially stepping down from royal duties on March 31.

The comments of the royal expert come after another royal biographer Andrew Morton told The Times that Harry will continue to struggle with media even after moving to Los Angeles. "They will have to get used to the paparazzi and in Hollywood the gloves will be off," Morton said. "They'll have TMZ sticking a camera in their faces saying, 'How's your day going?' It will be aggressive and Harry won't like that."

In the past, a few reports surfaced discussing the royal father's struggle in the new place. A source told Vanity Fair that Harry is already feeling homesick and missing his time in the military and the community of veterans with whom he shares a great bond. Therefore, he has been making a lot of Zoom and conference calls back home in order to stay in touch with his friends and former colleagues.

"He has a lot of friends in the military community in the U.K. and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now," the source told the magazine.