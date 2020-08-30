Prince Harry will not join his older brother Prince William for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in September. Both the brothers have been competing in the high-profile polo clash for the last 15 years – a highlight of the royal calendar.

Princes William and Harry raise millions of pounds for causes close to their hearts by competing in the polo match. However, this year Harry, 35, will skip the event as he is staying with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison in their new home in Montecito area of Santa Barbara. This likely highlights the growing rift between the royal siblings.

"It's such a shame that Harry can't make the polo this year but he won't come back to Britain unless it's absolutely necessary," a source told Talk of the Town.

Last year's polo match made headlines as William and Harry reportedly had a furious row, which was denied by Buckingham Palace. In the new biography "Finding Freedom," it is mentioned that Kate Middleton and Meghan were "distant" as they watched from the sidelines with their children.

However, William has been keen for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day to go ahead as planned at the end of September.In spite of strict rules about outdoor gatherings designed to curb the spread of coronavirus the event will be held, however there may be limited guests this year, Daily Mail reports.

In another related news, Harry hosted a Zoom quiz to mark the 125th birthday of the Rugby League. He joined the virtual call alongside staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League from his new home.He joked that if he had been taking part "he would have had the rest of my family on the other side of the family."

Harry told that he would have been in the UK but for COVID-19. "We've got a whole Rugby League world cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for Covid," the 35-year-old added.

The British prince also made his much-awaited debut in a documentary about Paralympics on Netflix. One of the causes he is most passionate about, the Duke of Sussex tells the story of the origin of the Paralympic Games in "Rising Phoenix".

"Rising Phoenix is a story that the world needs right now. We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible," Prince Harry, 35, told PEOPLE.