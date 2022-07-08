Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly agreed to do a second interview with Oprah Winfrey to appease her after the public brutally scrutinised their first interview.

In the July 11 issue of "Woman's Day," the magazine cited a source who claimed that the couple has new things to share about their life and marriage. It is said that they also have plans to go on a PR wave ahead of the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir and the Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast.

But the insider said that the couple has agreed to do another sit-down with Winfrey to make up for the criticism the host received over their March 2021 interview.

"They'll need to do interviews around that, and they owe Oprah one after her first interview was picked to pieces," the insider said, and claimed that the 68-year-old "wasn't happy."

This means Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will "be keen to make it up to her with some new royal juice from the jubilee, and to promote their own projects. They were probably meeting with her to figure out the plan."

The insider's claim came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted driving to Winfrey's Montecito mansion last Saturday afternoon. They were accompanied by the duchess' friend and fellow actress Janina Gavankar, who sat in the passenger seat with the duke on the wheel.

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star sat at the back with what appeared to be a baby car seat strapped in beside her. The trio was photographed making their way into the gated property, with the couple's security detail following them closely behind in a separate vehicle.

The prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing another Oprah interview has reportedly left the royals worried, especially since the couple recently attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There are concerns that they will leak private details about their reunion with the royal family to the press.

During their return to the U.K. earlier in June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle to personally introduce their daughter Lilibet to her for the first time. They brought Archie along and the family also met with Prince Charles and Camilla at Clarence House.