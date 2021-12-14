The British royals are said to be dreading the release of Prince Harry's memoir because it could contain details into his family life that will ultimately destroy Prince Charles' reputation.

The Duke of Sussex had said that his upcoming memoir will be truthful and contain "intimate and heartfelt" recollections of his life. These include experiences he had "in the public eye from childhood to the present day."

Royal watchers are said to be anticipating what the 37-year old has to share about his royal family. Journalist Richard Kay, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, said everyone is anxious ahead of the book's release late in 2022.

Read more Prince Harry under pressure to name royal 'racist' in memoir due to £15M advance

He believes that Prince Harry's memoir could have the potential to "chip away" at his father's reputation as a future king. It could destroy the good image that Prince Charles has tried to maintain with the public over the years following his admission that he cheated on the late Princess of Wales.

"I think the difficulty for Prince Charles, every time now Harry opens his mouth, he's seen to chip away at his father's credibility. And this must be undermining their relationship," Kay said during an appearance on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast.

He added, "They have on the horizon the prospect of Harry's autobiography or memoir – we don't know what's going to be in it. But we do know he has spent some time digging into his mother's relationship with his father."

Kay thinks that the royal family "must be dreading the publication of that book and what it will mean." He said, "We're edging closer to the Prince of Wales becoming monarch, and every time these embarrassing situations erupt with his son, it reminds people about why they have had problems with the prospect of Charles as king."

The journalist said that Prince Harry's memoir could destroy the hard work that Prince Charles has put in over the last 20 years to "try and rededicate himself to his future subjects." He said

people still have not forgotten Princess Diana and the Duke of Sussex's "constant reminder about the past" makes it "a really tricky transition period" for his father.