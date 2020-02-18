Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's collaboration for an Apple TV mental health series is in the making. Details about the show have begun to roll out and Meghan Markle is thought to be involved in it, too.

According to Daily Mail, the details come through a mental health charity named Combat Stress. The charitable organisation confirmed that it has been a part of the series' production.

It was revealed that Prince Harry's upcoming series will showcase visits to mental health institutions and treatment centres in the UK. It is believed that Combat Stress is one of those organisations that the Duke of Sussex will be highlighting in the series.

The organisation which calls itself the UK's leading charity for veterans' mental health has been in service for over 100 years. They have been involved in supporting former servicemen and women dealing with mental trauma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other psychological issues. They are dedicated to providing personalised treatment to each veteran which is usually a combination of psychological and psychiatric treatment.

The royal dad is no stranger to the struggles of mental health issues. Not only has he dedicated his efforts to promote the cause, but he has also been a victim of it. As per the report, the duke recently opened up about how he needed counselling to cope up with the death of his mother Princess Diana. The royal was merely 13, when he had to confront the tragedy of losing his mother.

Speaking with the publication, a spokesperson of the charity confirmed that they have been a part of the filming. Also, a few visits to UK-based hospitals and health centres have already been organised.

The charity calls Harry's father Prince Charles it's patron. Last year, Prince of Wales launched the "At Ease Appeal" programme with the objective to raise £10 million to help fund treatment for mental health. This happens to be Harry's first big project after he stepped down from royal duties in early January.

Meanwhile, the announcement for the series-in-the-making was first made in early 2019 through the Duke and the Duchess of Sussexes' official Sussex Royal social media account when Harry and Meghan were still a part of the royal family and could use their HRH titles.

"We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform.

The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive," they wrote on Instagram.