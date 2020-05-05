Prince Henrik of Denmark, the youngest son of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, turned eleven on Monday. The Danish royal court celebrated the occasion with special portraits of the young royal that were clicked by an unexpected photographer.

Prince Henrik's official birthday portraits were clicked by her little sister, Princess Athena. The eight-year-old royal, the youngest child of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, proved that she has quite good camera skills at such an young age.

The two portraits were uploaded by the Danish royal court on Instagram with the caption: "His Highness Prince Henrik is 11 years old today. To mark his birthday, it is a joy for His Highness's parents to share two new images, taken by Prince's little sister, H.H. Princess Athena."

In the first portrait, the royal is seen standing on a deserted street dressed in a camouflage jacket. The picture appears to have been taken in the town of Tønder, a short drive from the family's nearby residence, Schackenborg Castle. The second image of the young prince, dressed in a sweatshirt, appears to have been taken inside the castle.

The family recently relocated to Schackenborg castle in southern Jutland from their temporary residence at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen after the lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic was lifted. The family-of-four had been staying at Amalienborg Palace for weeks after returning from Paris, France, where Prince Joachim was taking military training.

The Schackenborg estate was the prince's private residence from 1993 to 2014 until he sold the property. However, as he along with wife Princess Marie continues to be on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation, they occasionally return to the estate for short periods of time.

Henrik's birthday comes weeks after he was tested for COVID-19, apparently the youngest royal to be tested for the respiratory disease. His reports came negative. The young royal is the third and youngest son of Joachim and the only son of his second wife, Marie. He has a younger sister Athena and two elder half-brothers, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix, from his father's first marriage with Countess Alexandra.

Henrik is ninth in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after his uncle Crown Prince Frederik and his children, followed by his father Prince Joachim, and his two elder half-brothers.