Prince Joachim of Denmark has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General. The royal was honoured in an intimate ceremony in the Danish Embassy in Paris on Sept. 21. Ambassador Michael Starbæk Christensen presented the royal with the document confirming his new military rank.

Prince Joachim, 51, received a permanent degree of Brigadier General. As defence attaché, he will report to the Danish Ministry of Defence. The ambassador in Paris is the daily commander of the Royal Defence Attaché.

The father-of-four has undergone the highest-ranking military leadership training in France at the French École Militaire after a long career in the Danish defence. Joachim began his military training in 1987 as a recruit in the Queen's Regiment. Since then he has been a Platoon Commander in a tank squadron at the Prince's Life Regiment, Lieutenant of the Reserve Regiments and Captain of the Reserve Regiments.

In April 2015, Joachim was appointed Colonel of the Danish Reserve Army.

For Queen Margrethe's younger son, it was a difficult summer. He was rushed to the hospital where he had to undergo brain surgery for clot in the brain. After recovering, he began his first working day as defence attaché at the Danish embassy in Paris on Sept. 18. The royal receives a grant from the Danish government, and hence he will not receive a salary in his new position or be covered for housing expenses.

"The appointment of Prince Joachim will strengthen cooperation in the area of ​​security policy between France and Denmark, and the position is for three years," said the Danish Minister of Defence when the prince was announced as new the new defence attaché.

Brigadier General is the lowest ranking general officer between the ranks of colonel and major general. For many years, Denmark which is a NATO member, has been following NATO standards like in the armies of most other NATO nations, Brigadier General is the lowest of the general ranks, usually a brigade commander.