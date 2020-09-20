Prince Joachim of Denmark was back at work on Friday. The Danish Royal Palace took to Instagram and shared a picture of the royal following emergency surgery in July.

The picture shared by the palace shows the 51-year-old prince, in his office in his new role as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris. Joachim, is seen wearing a white shirt, as he sits in front of his desktop computer and smiles at the camera. A meeting area can be seen in front of his desk with a framed artwork on the wall.

"I am fine," Joachim told Danish broadcaster DR outside the Danish mission in the French capital. He was chosen for the job in June. He said it had been "a non-summer" after he was rushed to the hospital on July 24. The royal was to have started his work on Sept. 1 but it was postponed because of his condition.

The youngest son of Queen Margrethewas discharged from hospitalon Aug. 3. Joachim underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain. At the time, the Danish Royal Palace revealed in an official statement that Joachim was treated at the University Hospital of Toulouse.

Joachim stayed at the Danish royal family's French residence Château de Cayx in south west France while he was recovering after the surgery. He was joined by his wife Princess Marie and children Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight.

The royal also has two sons from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18.

Crown Prince Frederik met his younger brother Joachim after his surgery in France last month.

Joachim, Marie and their children moved to Paris last summer so the prince could undertake military training.

The royal is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne after his brother Prince Frederik and his four children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.