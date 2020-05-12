Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark have returned to their home in Paris with their children after lockdown restrictions were eased in Denmark as well as France.

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and late Prince Henrik, will also resume the military training he has been taking in France before he arrived in Denmark with his family for a few weeks.

The Danish royal court confirmed the move in a press release that stated: "In the French capital, Prince Joachim resumes his military educational course, which the prince has kept up with from Denmark over the past eight weeks through distance learning and online conferences, among other means."

The royal court also cited that the couple's children- Prince Henrik, eleven and Princess Athena, eight, will resume their studies at their French school, adding that they have been keeping up with their schooling from home since March.

The family-of-four had returned to Denmark in March at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe and had been residing at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen temporarily. They moved houses after lockdown restrictions were eased in Denmark, and relocated to Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland.

The Schackenborg estate was Joachim's private residence from 1993 to 2014 until he sold the property. However, he along with wife Marie continues to be on the board of the Schackenborg Castle Foundation and occasionally returns to the estate with his family for short periods of time.

Pictures of the castle were shared by the Danish royal court on Instagram last week, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Denmark's liberation on May 5. The photographs, clicked by Joachim himself, showed the castle lit up with candles to commemorate the anniversary.

Joachim is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne, after his elder brother Crown Prince Frederik and Frederik's four children. He tied the knot with French-born Marie Cavallier in 2008 and moved to Paris in September 2019 after he was invited by the French Minister of Defence to undertake military leadership training.

Apart from Henrik and Athena, Joachim is father to two more children from his previous marriage to Alexandra Manley, who is now known as Countess of Frederiksborg. Since their divorce in 2005, the couple co-parent their sons- Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 17, who are seventh and eighth in the line of succession to the Danish throne, respectively.