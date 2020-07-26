Prince Joachim of Denmark's condition is stable after an emergency brain surgery on Friday. The royal suffered a blood clot in the brain and was operated on immediately. He is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik.

The Danish royal family released a statement on Saturday regarding the 51-year-old royal's health. "His Royal Highness Prince Joachim was admitted to the University Hospital of Toulouse, France, late last night. The prince was operated on immediately afterwards for a blood clot in the brain and the operation was successful. The condition of His Royal Highness is stable today," the statement reads.

"The Royal House has no further information at this point in time, but it is the wish of Her Majesty The Queen that the public respects the privacy of the family during the hospitalisation," the statement continued.

Prince Joachim's wife, Princess Marie, remains by his side as he recovers. The royal is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne, and the younger brother of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

Joachim married Marie in May 2008 and share son Henrik, 11, and daughter Athena, 8. He also is father to two sons, Felix, 18, and Nikolai, 20, from his first marriage to Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg, whom he divorced in 2005.

On Wednesday,the Danish royals celebrated Prince Felix's 18th birthday at their beautiful summer residence in France.Joachim, his ex-wife Alexandra and Felix were joined by Marie and his siblings Prince Nikolai, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena for his milestone birthday at the Château de Cayx in southern France.

In early July, Joachim and his family shared photos from their summer holiday. A statement released by the Danish royal court in May announced that Joachim's son Henrik was examined at Rigshospitalet in Denmark for breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. He was also tested for coronavirus and was given all-clear.