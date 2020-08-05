Prince Joachim of Denmark has been released from a hospital in Southern France nine days after he underwent emergency brain surgery.

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik, underwent an operation for a blood clot in the brain at University Hospital in Toulouse in France on July 25. The Danish royal, who was moved out from the intensive care unit of the hospital last week and was kept under observation for a few days.

The 51-year-old was later discharged from the hospital on the evening of Monday. The royal has headed back to his summer home, Château de Cayx, which is also located in Toulouse in the middle of the Cahors vineyard.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Danish royal court said: "It is now the assessment of the doctors that the Prince's health has improved to such an extent that His Royal Highness can be discharged, and Prince Joachim is now residing at Château de Cayx."

"It is still the family's wish that the Prince obtains the necessary peace and quiet to recover fully," the court requested in its statement. It also said that the prince and his wife, French-born Princess Marie, "would like to take this opportunity to thank the hospital personnel involved for a professional course of treatment."

The royal court released a statement regarding Joachim's health condition after his successful surgery on July 25 and followed it up with updates about his recovery. In the statement, the palace explained: "The blood clot in the brain was due to a sudden dissection of an artery, and the hospital's medical team estimates that the risk of recurrence is very small once the artery has healed."

Joachim was holidaying with his wife Marie and their two children Princess Athena and Prince Henrik when he was rushed to the hospital. They were also joined by Joachim's ex-wife Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg and the former couple's two sons Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix for a few days, to celebrate Felix's 18th birthday in July.