Prince Joachim of Denmark is on the road to recovery after undergoing an emergency surgery over the weekend and is soon expected to be moved out from the intensive care unit at the hospital in Southern France.

The Danish royal court released a statement on Tuesday, to give an update on the health of Prince Joachim, and announced that doctors' assessment has confirmed the royal will not have any physical effects or other injuries as a result of the blood clot.

The 51-year-old underwent an operation for a blood clot in the brain in the early morning hours of Saturday, at University Hospital in Toulouse, France, where the royal has a summer home, Château de Cayx. He has been kept at the intensive care unit since then but is soon expected to be moved out. However, the younger son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik will continue to be in the hospital for monitoring for the next few months.

"The blood clot in the brain was due to a sudden dissection of an artery, and the hospital's medical team assesses that the risk of recurrence is very small when the artery has healed," the statement read.

The Danish royal court further said that the family hopes that the media will comply with the wish for calm and respect for privacy. It also said that the prince and his wife, French-born Princess Marie, want to thank the public for their immense support following the news of Joachim's sudden hospitalisation.

"Prince Joachim and Princess Marie would like to express thanks for the support and the many warm greetings they have received over the past few days. It means a great deal. Her Majesty The Queen also expresses warm thanks for all of the sympathy that has been shown to the royal family," the royal court stated.

Just days before the emergency surgery, the royal and his family had come together for the 18th birthday celebrations of his son, Prince Felix. Joachim shares the teenager and his eldest son Nikolai, 20, with his first wife Alexandra Christina, Countess of Frederiksborg, who he divorced in 2005. He also has 11-year-old Prince Henrik and eight-year-old Princess Athena from wife Marie.