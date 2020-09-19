Crown Princess Mary of Denmark participated in a virtual engagement on Thursday. It was the first meeting of the independent ICPD High-Level Commission, which was established by UNFPA.

The Danish royal shared a photo of herself participating in a Zoom meeting. However, four black-and-white portraits of her children on the wall in the background stole the show.

"It was a pleasure to meet 'virtually' my fellow members - some I already am acquainted with and others I look forward to getting to know. UNFPA has done a great job in bringing together a very diverse group of people, with varied backgrounds and expertise but, all with a common conviction," Crown Princess Mary captioned the pictures.

"I look forward to working together with this dynamic group to ensure the world's promise to ensure respect for the human rights of girls and women, including their sexual and reproductive rights , as well as ensure equal opportunities. Said in another way - ensure the basic right to decide freely and responsibly on the number and spacing of their children and to have the information, education and means to do so. A promise worth keeping..." the royal concluded.

The photos of Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, nine, appear to have been taken when the children were much younger. Some followers even pointed out that Mary's eldest son Christian, may find them particularly embarrassing.

"I think that especially Christian thinks this post is a bit embarrassing. But great respect for your work and efforts," one user commented. "Love the pictures of their four beautiful children," another wrote.

Her luxurious home office in the palace has cream walls and doors with gold framing, and a wooden desk sits at the centre. On top of her desk, there is a lot of clutter, including stacks of books and paperwork, a phone charger and a candelabra. In the background, Mary has a glass-fronted wooden cabinet to store more paperwork, while on the other side of the desk, a large sash window floods the room with natural light.

Mary, her husband Crown Prince Frederik and their four children live at Amalienborg Palace.