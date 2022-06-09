Prince Louis stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, June 5, when he misbehaved in front of his mother, Kate Middleton, which the public saw. According to Mike Tindall, his behavior could have been attributed to too many sweets.

Tindall, who is the husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara, spoke about the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on his "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast. He shared his experience with fellow hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne.

When the conversation turned to the children being the "stars of the show," he agreed and mentioned Prince Louis. He said the four-year-old "was just wanting to have fun."

He shared, "my two [daughters] are always mischievous so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

Tindall shared his sympathy for the children because they had to sit for long hours to watch the parade. He said, "It's tough for them. They're all young...it's a long time. But as any parent knows you just do whatever needs to be done."

Aside from his antics, Prince Louis was even captured on camera bickering with Tindall's youngest daughter Lena. The three-year-old seemed to have played favourites when she handed out sweets to Princess Charlotte and to Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11. She even stood up and gave one to Prince George, 8.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis was unsuccessful in his attempts to nab one for himself. Lena also did not budge when pestered by her cousin. Given Tindall's statement, it is safe to say that the young royal did get to have some candy after all.

Andy Vermaut shares:Prince Louis & Cousin Lena Tindall Adorably Fight Over Candy At Jubilee: Watch: Prince Louis stole the show with his antics during the platinum jubilee and the latest… https://t.co/dGzTvqEuwE Thank you. #AndyVermautLovesHollywood #ThankYouForTheEntertainment pic.twitter.com/ehNpevPD74 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) June 8, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even poked fun at their son's cheeky antics in a message of thanks posted on Twitter. They said their children had fun, especially Prince Louis and they added the eye-rolling emoji.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton received both praise and criticism for how she handled Prince Louis' alleged rude behaviour during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. There were those who claimed she is raising a disobedient child, but others applauded her for keeping her composure despite her son's attempts to shush her.