One of the biggest stories of ITV's programme "This Morning" was Prince Philip. On the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's husband's birthday, show hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby discussed how the birthday celebrations are going to look like as the British royal family is isolating separately.

On Wednesday, Prince Philip turned 99 and the hosts paid a tribute to the royal on his milestone birthday. After the discussion with royal editor Camilla Tominey about Prince Philip's birthday in the coronavirus lockdown, Philip Schofield recalled a funny story of his encounter with the Duke of Edinburgh.

According to Mirror, Schofield revealed that the incident took place on the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. He reminisced that he was going to do a wing walk as a challenge for the event when he had an awkward exchange the prince.

"You can't ask him questions about himself because he won't talk about himself," Schofield said of the prince.

When Schofield and Prince Philip got talking about the wing walk, the royal revealed that there is a surprise in store for him. "As I told him I'd done the wing walk we chatted about that for a bit, someone said to me in the crew, 'he's beckoning you over," Schofield recalled.

"I wanted to introduce you to this man. He's jumping out of it [a plane], you're walking on top of it," the host recalled Prince Phillip saying this to him. "Thought it'd introduce two idiots together," said Prince Philip to Schofield and burst into laughter.

Prince Philip was born in the year 1921 in Greece. He married the queen in 1947 and together they share four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The consort of the British monarch retired from his royal duties at the age of 96 in the year 2017.

On the occasion of his birthday, The Royal Family shared a series of posts in honour of the prince who once served the British Army, Royal Navy, and British Air Force. The latest picture of the royal couple that was taken two days before the prince's birthday was posted with a caption: "This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness's 99th birthday tomorrow."

Another set of photos as shared by royals' official social media account gave a glimpse into the queen and prince's life when they were young. In addition, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Eugenie tweeted photos with Prince Philip to mark his birthday.