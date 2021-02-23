Prince William told reporters on Monday that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is doing "OK" despite being in the hospital for six nights now.

The Duke of Cambridge said doctors are monitoring the 99-year-old royal while he remains in the hospital. "They're keeping an eye on him," he told royal photographer Arthur Edwards during a visit to King's Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre.

Prince William reportedly delivered the message with a wink, which could mean good news on Prince Philip's health. Edwards took to Twitter to share photos of the 38-year-old prince's visit to the centre, where he spoke to NHS staff and volunteers about the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Prince William was visiting a vaccination centre in King’s Lynn today to pay tribute to the amazing ? rollout. The fantastic @ArthurJEdwards asked him how Prince Philp was. “Yes, he’s ok, they’re keeping an eye on him” William replied and gave a ?. Phew. DoE still in hospital. pic.twitter.com/GvE5CjBziC — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) February 22, 2021

Royal followers breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that the Duke of Edinburgh is doing okay. One fan thanked Edwards for delivering Prince William's message.

"Thank you so much for getting that very important info out today Arthur. It's good to hear that The Duke of Edinburgh is doing Okay," the fan wrote while another chimed in, "Glad hear Prince Phillip is ok, thank you for asking."

Happy days Prince Philip is doing well ? Why advertise with us February 22, 2021

Prince Philip is admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in central London. He was taken there last Tuesday evening as a "precautionary measure" after he felt unwell. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said he is expected to "remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." His illness is reportedly not COVID-19 related and he even walked into the hospital by himself.

Likewise, royal corresponds said that the Duke of Edinburg remains "in good spirits" despite his lengthy hospital stay. He is likely to be discharged anytime this week.

As is standard protocol, a running commentary is not being offered on Prince Philip's health.



There is understandable concern, however, the position remains the same - that the Duke is "in good spirits" and will not be discharged until next week at the earliest. — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) February 21, 2021

Charles, Prince of Wales, journeyed 100 miles from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire on Saturday to visit his father in the hospital. He arrived there around 3:20 p.m. and reportedly stayed for about 30 minutes and left near 4:00 p.m. He was photographed in the front seat of his departing car looking emotional, almost teary-eyed, following the visit.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II remains at Windsor Castle where she and Prince Philip have spent their time during the lockdown. She also carried out her first official in-person public engagement two days after the duke was hospitalised.