Prince Charles paid his father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a visit at the hospital so they can discuss the future of the royal family.

Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, claimed the bedside visit was so the duke can "lay the ground." He had "requested" his eldest son's presence at the hospital so they can plan for the future given his health condition.

Prince Philip has been in the hospital for 16 nights already. He was first admitted to King Edward VII hospital on Feb. 16 and moved to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for further treatments.

Things are said to be looking grim for the 99-year-old royal as he remains hospitalised for an infection and pre-existing heart condition. A palace spokesperson assured that his illness is not related to COVID-19.

"I think it was at the request of the Duke that the Prince of Wales visited," Mr. Arbiter said in an interview with True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat."

"To lay the ground. Look the man is 99, he is in with an infection. My guess is that he will come out, he will walk out and he will go back to Windsor," he continued and added, "But eventually he is going to die and he was just saying to Charles, 'One day you are going to be the leading man of the family.'"

Prince Charles visited his father at King Edward VII last weekend and spent about 30 minutes with him. He was then photographed from the window of his departing car looking emotional and teary-eyed.

Prince Philip is expected to stay at St. Bartholowe's until the end of the week. Despite his health, the duke is said to be in good spirits and is responding well to his treatments. Members of the British royal family have also united their hopes for the duke's recovery. His youngest son, Prince Edward said he is keeping his fingers crossed while Prince William assured the public that his grandfather is doing okay.

Prince Philip's wife, Queen Elizabeth II, also appeared cheerful during a video call with officials in South Australia last week. Meanwhile, the public has urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to delay the broadcast of their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, scheduled to air on March 7, in respect of the duke's health.