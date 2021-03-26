Others might have considered it a snub, but Prince William loved Simon McCoy's sarcastic coverage of the birth of his and Kate Middleton's first child.

Simon McCoy, who left BBC News on Thursday after 18 years at the organisation, reminisced his best moments over the years in his last appearance from the studio. One of the most memorable ones is from 2013, when he was positioned outside of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital to cover the birth of Prince George, the future heir to the British throne.

"Well, plenty more to come from here of course. None of it news because that will come from Buckingham Palace. But that won't stop us," the journalist had said during his reporting.

After hours of standing outside the hospital in hope of an announcement, McCoy said: "We will be speculating about this royal birth with no facts at the moment."

Recalling the sardonic coverage in his last moments on BBC, McCoy joked that he will always now be known for "standing outside that wretched hospital talking about something that wasn't news." He also revealed that Prince William was watching his coverage from inside the hospital and later told him he "got it just right," reports Royal Central.

The 59-year-old recalled about his interaction with the future King: "I spoke to William afterwards and he said that they loved the baby stuff. I said 'Your Royal Highness, you mean the birth of your son?' And he said: 'yes it was great, we were watching it inside – you got it just right.'"

This was not the only time McCoy did a sarcastic coverage of Kate Middleton's pregnancy. In October 2017, a month after William and Kate announced they were expecting their third child (Prince Louis), McCoy was on air when he received an amusing update about their pregnancy.

"Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April. Now, baring in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I'm not sure how much news this really is," McCoy quipped, adding, "But anyway, it's April so clear your diaries, get the time booked off 'cause that's what I'm doing."

McCoy has trolled the British royal family on several other occasions as well. When a journalist reported in 2018 that Queen Elizabeth II's garden parties at Buckingham Palace are being cancelled, he commented: "A quick line of breaking news that may affect you, but it doesn't affect me."

However, despite his coverage of the British royals, McCoy insists that he likes them a lot. He said in an interview in 2018: "Everybody thinks I don't and that's what the image of me is, but I do like them. I think they're great."

McCoy will soon be joining new television channel GB News as an afternoon presenter.