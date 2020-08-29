Prince William recently met football star Peter Crouch over beer and they bonded really well along with radio host Chris Stark and sports reporter Tom Fordyce. The get-together was so interesting that the Duke of Cambridge postponed his next appointment in order to spend more time talking to them.

Chris Stark joined Prince William for an exclusive talk on the "That Peter Crouch Podcast". The father-of-three opened up about home-schooling his eldest children, Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, after he was asked what he had learned during lockdown.

"Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was.. and that my wife has a lot of patience...I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!" William said.

During the podcast, football fan William also spoke about taking his eldest son and daughter to their first football match in October 2019. "I took George and Charlotte to the Norwich v Villa game at Carrow Road. We tried to slip in there quietly but the cameras picked us up. Best game of Villa's season! It ended 5-1," he said.

The duke was also asked if George could be Aston Villa's all-time leading goal scorer if he wanted. "Definitely, I reckon he could. I reckon he could be their all-time leading goal scorer. I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant," William replied.

William also added that he wasn't trying to persuade George to support Aston Villa like him, adding: "I'm letting him choose his own way. It's about finding what fits for him."

Stark during a chat on FUBAR Radio, Radio 1, admitted the group enjoyed chatting about football in Kensington Palace. "Boys it was so fun, I went to Kensington Palace, I had loads of beers," he told comedians Nick Helm and Nathaniel Metcalfe on their show Fan Club about the special visit.

"He [Prince William] had a couple of pints and it got to 40 minutes and one of his team went like, 'Sir, your next appointment (is due)', and he basically binned it off and I think he was having a good time."