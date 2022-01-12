Prince William is said to be anticipating the moment when Kate Middleton gets a new royal title that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Royal followers believe that there will be a mix of emotions when Prince Charles becomes king and bestows his title of Prince of Wales to his eldest son. When this happens, the Duchess of Cambridge naturally becomes Princess of Wales, a title that once belonged to Princess Diana.

"It's hard to see it not happening. I'm sure it'll be a bit of a bittersweet moment," a source told The Telegraph adding, "This is her [Diana's] son and his wife, so in some ways, it will be coming full circle – but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost."

Kate Middleton herself has been compared to her mother-in-law, from her fashion choices to her interactions with people. There have even been whispers of a new "People's Princess" following her piano performance at the Westminster Abbey for the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service.

Another royal source claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has really grown in confidence and that she is more than ready to take on her future roles. She and Prince William have learned to work as a team because "they have found their niches, they enjoy what they do and are happy in their work."

Moreover, body language expert Darren Stanton told Marie Claire that the duchess "is always seen with a very open and honest smile denoted by visible crow's feet around her eyes." He said that "her whole face is engaged when smiling and it's clear she has developed a massive confidence not only as a royal and a public figure, but as a parent too."

Stanton added that not only has Kate Middleton "shown a willingness to interact with everyday people when attending public events" just like Princess Diana, but "she also displays the same level of true empathy and sympathy as Diana did." She will reportedly "be a princess in her own right" whether she gets the title of Princess of Wales or not.