Prince William has double reasons to celebrate on Sunday, the first being his birthday, and the second Father's Day. The prince is turning 38. On the eve of his birthday, Kensington Palace released a new picture of the royal playing with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge is celebrating his birthday on Sunday which is also Father's Day in the UK. Two photographs were released by Kensington Palace on the occasion. The pictures were clicked by Kate Middleton earlier this month.

In the picture Prince William poses with his three children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two. All the four beam to the camera as they sit on a swing in the sprawling garden at the family's country home Anmer Hall on the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The tree swing in the picture was a wedding gift to William and Kate in 2011.

In the second picture, George, Charlotte and Louis playfully climb on their father's back as he lies grinning on the ground.

In keeping with the tradition of marking special days of the members of the family-of-five, the Duchess of Cambridge clicked her husband and their children.

William is one of the number of royals who celebrated their birthdays during coronavirus lockdown. Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 in April and celebrated her official birthday on June 13, while Prince Philip turned 99 on June 10. William and Kate's youngest child Louis turned two in April and Charlotte celebrate turning five in May.

William, full name Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 9.03pm on June 21, 1982. He weighed 7lb 1 1/2oz and was the firstborn son of heir to the British throne Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. When he was just nine months old, his parents in a break from royal tradition took him on their six-week official visit to Australia and New Zealand.