There would not be a reunion of the royal Fab Four when Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the U.S.A. next year, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said it is unlikely that the rumoured warring siblings will meet up in a professional capacity during the Cambridges' visit to the country next year. He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be making joint appearances with the working royals.

"An American trip was inevitable because they're our closest ally, but it's tricky because as things stand, there's no way on earth that Prince William would want to share any part of an official royal tour representing the Queen, Britain, and the Commonwealth with Prince Harry," he told OK! magazine.

The author of "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer represent the British royal family. As such, palace officials have reportedly shared that they will not join Prince William and Kate Middleton "for any official part of this visit. The visit is being organised in an official royal capacity and that means protocol will be followed."

"We don't know the details of the trip yet but last time William and Kate went to America, they went to a red carpet event with rising stars of British film in LA. Even if there's an event arranged in LA this time, I'm told that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be a part of it unless they were invited separately and privately. So there's going to be no reunion of the fab four, that's for certain," Larcombe explained.

However, there are bound to be questions about the brothers meeting up at some point during the visit. Larcombe said that "there will be a lot of focus on the visit purely because of the rift between the two brothers." He shared that from a "PR point of view" the worst thing that Prince William could do is visit the U.S.A where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside and "not be seen to be having some sort of private catch up with his brother."