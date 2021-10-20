Expectations are high for Prince William and Kate Middleton to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California following reports that they could be heading to the U.S. in 2022.

The Duke of Cambridge shared his intention to take his prestigious Earthshot Prize to America following a successful ceremony at London's Alexandra Palace on Sunday, Oct. 17. Speaking on stage after the five winners were announced he said, "I hope you agree that London and the U.K. has put on quite a show for our first year. So for the second year, we need to pass the baton to a country whose leadership is essential for all five of our Earthshots."

"Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago? I'm delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022," Prince William announced.

The Duke of Cambridge then introduced the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who paid tribute to the finalists and winners of the Earthshot Prize awards. He said they "remind us that we do have an incredible ability to turn the improbable into reality if we work together."

Details have yet to be released pertaining to America hosting the second Earthshot Prize awards next year. It is unclear if Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to the country for the ceremony, as according to Town & Country, no guests were flown in for the event this year to keep it as sustainable as possible. The couple even arrived at the venue in an electric Audi car and wore old clothes. They also told guests to recycle previously worn clothes in keeping up with the theme.

But news of the awards heading to the U.S. certainly had royal watchers perking up especially since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California. It would be a good opportunity for the family to reunite and talk about their shared passion for sustainability.

The last time Prince William and Kate Middleton visited California was in 2011 at the end of their tour of Canada. They now have a personal reason to visit the States again with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their two children now residents of Santa Barbara.