Prince William and Kate Middleton represented the British monarchy when they attended Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding to Rajwa Al Saif on Thursday. But the dad-of-three sent tongues wagging when he was caught on video telling his wife to hurry up during her chat with the bride.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among those who waited in the queue to greet the newlyweds. A video circulating online showed the 40-year-old and Prince Hussein exchanging a brief hug and conversation before he chatted with the new princess and his wife followed suit.

But Prince William appeared to lose his patience when he quipped "Chop, chop, let's keep going" at Kate Middleton and made a "wrap it up" gesture with his hands, which Al Saif saw. He looked relentless as he stood to the side and watched as his wife continued to chat for a brief while, complimenting the bride on her wedding gown, before eventually moving on.

His gesture received mixed reactions with some over at Twitter saying he was being "rude" and showed "no class." One wrote, "All the money in the world, yet no class. He thought it was acceptable to tell the royal couple and his wife to hurry up and stop talking. Like, the bride totally saw him. Don't these people go to charm school or something?"

A second commented, "You and your wife are both rude. Kate: for keeping the pleasantries too long when there's a long line behind her. William: Your impatient gestures are rude in a diplomatic event in front of cameras. You could've prompted her discreetly, like a gentle tap on the elbow/waist," to which a third agreed, "Exactly. Both are rude, selfish behaviors."

Others pointed out that Prince William dominated the conversation with the bride and took longer than Kate Middleton did.

"I just love how William gives Catherine the 'wrap it up' signal when HE was the one talking the bride's ears off!" one tweet read.

I saw the whole video on Facebook. William actually spoke to the bride much longer than Kate did.

Meanwhile, another defended the British royals saying, "Do you see the long queue behind them? It is called being considerate. Everyone has a specific slot. But it's nice that you guys are following the gorgeous couple on their latest overseas trip. Enjoy."

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not announce their trip to Jordan but they were spotted on Wednesday and reportedly stayed at a luxury Amman hotel. Their attendance at the wedding was only confirmed by Jordanian state media a few hours before the wedding ceremony took place.

On Thursday morning, they were joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at an open-air venue where they were all seen curtsying to the groom's parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania. The four royals were among the host of foreign dignitaries who joined the traditional katb al-kitab ceremony, where the marriage contract was signed. They later lined up to greet the newlyweds.

Prince Hussein, 28, graduated from Georgetown University and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, from which Prince William also graduated. He currently serves as a captain in Jordan's armed forces. Meanwhile, Al Saif, who will now be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, is an architect and the daughter of a prominent Saudi family.

For the wedding, the bride wore a stunning gown by couturier Elie Saab and a sparkling diamond tiara. Kate Middleton also wore a long-sleeved dusty rose Elie Saab gown while Princess Beatrice wore a silver gown by Needle and Thread. Meanwhile, Prince William donned a navy suit with a light blue tie for the ceremony. The Prince and Princess of Wales were later snapped at the wedding reception, having changed their outfits for a glittering gown and a suit and tails, respectively. The celebrations ended with a fireworks display.