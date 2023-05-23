Eagle-eyed royal watchers believe that Prince William paid a subtle tribute to Prince Harry in the behind-the-scenes video of King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The clip sees the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, and their three children, heading out to attend the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. At one point in the clip, Princess Charlotte appears in what appeared to be the living room at their home in London.

In this scene, royal followers spot the framed pictures on display on top of a piano. One of them is a portrait of the brothers with their mum, Princess Diana. The black and white photo was taken when the siblings were still very young and it was the same picture the late princess used for her 1995 Christmas card as seen in this photo.

Royal watchers who saw the photo could not help but wish that Prince Harry and Prince William were still on good terms with each other. One wrote as quoted by the Mirror, "I honestly wish Harry and William could come together. Diana would be devastated."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released behind-the-scenes footage from the weekend of King Charles III’s Coronation.



Viewers get a preview of Prince William and his family preparing for the historic event. pic.twitter.com/HWoZCxX2oe — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) May 13, 2023

Aside from Prince William, netizens also think that King Charles III paid a subtle nod to his youngest son when he held an audience with Scotland's newly-appointed First Minister Humza Yousaf at Buckingham Palace.

Pictures released of their meeting showed the new monarch shaking hands with Yousaf and seen in the background, is a table with framed photos displayed on top of it. The photo on the far left showed his two sons posing side by side while in their military uniforms.

This afternoon at Buckingham Palace, the Rt. Hon. Humza Yousaf MSP (First Minister of the Scottish Government) was received in audience by The King. pic.twitter.com/Ia31WKeeiP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 17, 2023

Prince Harry flew to London to attend King Charles III's coronation while his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind with their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, in Montecito. She was seen hiking with a couple of friends a day after the coronation.

It is said that the Duke of Sussex did not talk to his brother or his father during his brief trip back home, at least not in public view. But he appeared to be in good spirits during the ceremony as seen in photos and videos taken from the momentous occasion. He was smiling while he chatted with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's respective husbands as they entered the abbey.

How much the tide has turned.

Prince Harry arrived for his fathers #KingCharles #Coronation as a guest and spectator, walking behind his cousins, including Zara, Mike, Peter, Eugenie and Jack.... Only to be by Princess Anne’s GoldStick headwear 🫣



pic.twitter.com/B2YoQIP2mE — Kemi Owonibi (@KemiOwonibi) May 6, 2023

The 38-year-old carried on with the friendly conversation with Jack Brooksbank as they sat side by side inside the abbey. The duke sat three rows back from senior members of the royal family, which he reportedly did not mind.

The former working royal even smiled and exchanged a few good-natured words with Princess Anne as she walked to her seat in front of him. According to the Daily Mail, lip-reading experts analysed their conversation in which the Princess Royal asked if he can see past her high feathered cap. To which he reportedly replied, "I don't mind" and then he told his aunt, "Sit at the front."

A lovely photo of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne chatting #Coronation pic.twitter.com/3Wm23Fp1oD — Jordon-Lee (@JordonLee) May 6, 2023

However, the Duke of Sussex did not stay long in the U.K. He flew right back to California after the coronation ceremony so he could still make it to his son Archie's fourth birthday, which was also on May 6. He was pictured getting inside a black vehicle waiting for him outside the abbey.

Prince Harry was not part of the royal lineup on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony. He also missed the Coronation Concert on May 7. It is unclear if he had any conversations with King Charles III and his brother, Prince William, following the coronation. Since the ceremony, he has appeared in another high-profile event with Meghan Markle and his mother-in-law Doria Ragland. They were recently at the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16 where the duchess was honoured.