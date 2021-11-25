Prince William is "furious" at BBC over the claims made about him in its new documentary "The Princes and the Press." He is reportedly planning to cut off the broadcaster completely if they don't offer his team a right to respond. The documentary contains allegations that William had briefed media against his younger brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle during their exit as senior royals.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly snubbed the network recently by banning it from showing a Christmas carol concert being hosted by his wife Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, and gave the rights to ITV instead. According to a report in Mail Online, this was only the first step in William's plans to boycott the network.

A source said it was clear that the 39-year-old would have to "seriously consider" any further projects with BBC, which could extend to other senior royals as well, as he has the complete support of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and father Prince Charles in the matter. The insider said, "It's fair to say that while the response to what has happened is being driven by the duke, there is complete unity among all three royal households. You really couldn't get a cigarette paper between them. There is a serious issue of integrity at stake here."

As per the report, the Prince was already very upset with BBC after an independent inquiry concluded that Martin Bashir had used deceitful ways to secure an interview with his mother Princess Diana, and the documentary has added fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, despite a joint statement from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace, BBC has not offered any clarifications in the documentary. BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he stands by the production team of the two-part BBC2 programme and hopes the royal family would "respect" their work.

"The BBC is a national institution and we approach our relationships with the other national institutions with great care and thought. The Royal Family is at the centre of our identity. It's underlying importance is unequivocal and we have tremendous respect for all aspects of the Royal Family in all that they undertake and do," he said.