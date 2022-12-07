Prince William will no longer stay silent while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle further tarnish the reputation of the royals and The Firm with their Netflix series. He is reportedly ready to fight back.

Sources close to the Prince of Wales said he is willing to go against the royal mantra of "never complain, never explain." He is ready to "push back any wild claims" that may come out from the "Harry & Meghan" series.

The heir to the throne is ready to challenge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will no longer sit back while they make "dubious claims" about the royal family. Likewise, an insider told the Daily Mail that Buckingham Palace is also gearing up to swiftly contradict any inaccurate claims in the six-part docuseries.

"The Prince and Princesses' team will wait to see what's in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel," a source said.

Another insider claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were "surprised but not that surprised" that Netflix decided to release the trailer for the show while they were in Boston.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are "not worried but wearied" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relentless criticism of the royals and The Firm.

Netflix released two trailers for "Harry & Meghan." The first one came out on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 5. The preview did not put the Firm in a good light. At one point, Prince Harry is heard saying, "There's leaking. . . but also the planting of stories. It's a dirty game," to which viewers think he alluded to Buckingham Palace being responsible for doing both.

The royals are said to be anxious over the release of "Harry & Meghan" as they fear that it could have damaging repercussions for the family and the monarchy as a whole. Royal experts have also weighed in on the revelations in the trailers. Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams called the show a "destructive attack" on the royals and bound to "greatly weaken the royals in the eyes of the world, especially among young people."