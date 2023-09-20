Prince William kicked off his second day in New York City on September 19 with a morning jog in Central Park. He was accompanied by his security detail but managed to go unnoticed by the other runners.

The 41-year-old talked about his secret morning run at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the Plaza Hotel during a conversation about the Earthshot Prize Awards with previous winner Vaitea Cowan.

She asked: "Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?" to which he replied: "I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine."

Speaking about his morning jog the Prince of Wales added: "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."

During the same discussion, Prince William also recalled the last time he was in the Big Apple saying: "It's been wonderful to be back. I think 2014 was the last time I was here."

He and Kate Middleton embarked on their first official U.S. visit in New York in December 2014. They stayed at the Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan and during their visit, they dropped by the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, watched a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers and had dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Prince William confirming he went for a jog in Central Park this morning. Then with eloquence and humility, Prince William goes into more detail about how and why he founded the Earthshot Prize #EarthshotInnovationSummit

During the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, the Prince of Wales announced the 15 finalists of this year's Earthshot Prize Awards, of which only five will be awarded at the ceremony in Singapore in November.

Introducing our 2023 @EarthshotPrize Finalists.



Congratulations to this latest cohort of groundbreaking solutions to protect and restore the planet - each one a true inspiration. It's such a pleasure to have them on board.

The Prince of Wales confirmed he will travel to Singapore for the event and explained the choice for the venue. He shared: "We want to get around the world. We want to see solutions in different places; we want to work with those existing ones while opening new chapters, new areas. I think Singapore is a gateway to Southeast Area; it's a new region."

He added: "We know the innovation sectors there are huge and technology is booming there. Singapore is a city of nature, so they get it. So it's really exciting what's going to happen in Singapore. We take a lot of time and we try to work out where is the next place to go."

This will be the third Earthshot Prize Awards with the previous event formerly held in London in 2021 and then in Boston in 2022. Kate Middleton did not join Prince William in New York but she will be at the awarding ceremony in Singapore.