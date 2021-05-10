It was being speculated that the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in July will give her sons Prince William and Prince Harry an opportunity for a fresh start, but the chances of that happening are minimal.

While there have been reports that Harry might skip the event after he was given a "frosty reception" at his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral last month, a source told The Sun that he and William "will both move heaven and earth to be there."

"They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them. There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now," the insider said.

Moreover, the two brothers are planning to make separate speeches when they unveil the memorial statue, even though it is their only remaining joint project since Harry quit as a senior royal in March last year. "The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses. You might have thought they'd go for a joint statement and speech but that's not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own," the source revealed.

"It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won't present a united front," the insider added.

Meanwhile, a different source insisted that it is unlikely that Harry will be joined by his wife Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child, a daughter, in a few weeks. Queen Elizabeth II is also unlikely to attend, as she feels this is her grandsons William and Harry's event and she would not want to "overshadow them."

The statue of the Princess of Wales was commissioned in 2017 to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world. It will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, her last home, on 1st July 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday.