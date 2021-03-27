Prince William and Kate Middleton are applauding the work done by a mental health campaign in Britain, just weeks after their sister-in-law Meghan Markle spoke of feeling suicidal after joining their family and accused Buckingham Palace of denying her proper help.

William and Kate were celebrating the work of "Time to Change," a mental health campaign aimed at reducing mental health-related stigma and discrimination which is ending after 15 years. In a video message on the occasion, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge encouraged people to "keep talking and keep talking action" while noting that the "work isn't done yet" when it comes to mental health.

"Over the past 15 years, Time to Change Champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country. And mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives. We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma," William said in the clip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a message thanking everyone who has been part of Time to Change’s campaign to end mental health stigma.



The campaign, which was set up in 2007 by the charities Mind, Mental Health Media, and Rethink Mental Illness, is closing on March 31 when its funding ends. Applauding the initiative for its contribution to mental health awareness, Kate said: "Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace. However, the work isn't done yet, and we cannot afford to stop here."

"It's so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health," the 39-year-old said. William, meanwhile, thanked everyone who helped challenge the stigma surrounding mental health by sharing their experiences.

However, William and Kate haven't yet reacted to Meghan Markle's confession about her mental health, except for an official statement by Buckingham Palace that read, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan." Sources previously said that William is finding it particularly hard to deal with Meghan's allegations that she was driven to consider suicide while pregnant as mental health awareness has always been a cause close to his heart and the focus of his and Kate's charity work.