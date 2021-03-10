Queen Elizabeth II has responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview about their life with "The Firm" in a statement released on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Her Majesty the Queen addressed the "concerning" issues about racism that the couple brought up during their interview. The Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that there were conversations about how dark their son Archie's skin would be prior to his birth. The Duke of Sussex confirmed thereafter that there were questions about how their children will look like even during the early stages of their relationship.

They refused to name those who were involved in those conversations. Prince Harry however, clarified that his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, never questioned Archie's race. In response, the palace said it will look into this matter seriously and in private.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," reads the statement from Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In their interview with Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also opened up about the difficulties and challenges they faced while working as senior members of the royal family. Meghan Markle shared that she had suicidal thoughts. She requested to check in to a facility but was denied help because it would damage the reputation of The Institution.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry said he was cut off financially by his family and they turned a blind eye to his suffering and pleas for help. He especially expressed dismay at his father Prince Charles, for not helping him as he said he has been through a similar path before with Princess Diana.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement continued.

In closing, Queen Elizabeth II maintained that even after stepping back from their positions as senior royals and living miles away from their family in the U.K., the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain close to her heart. Despite the revelations they made in their interview with Winfrey, the queen assured that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."