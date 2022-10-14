Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly using their trip to Boston in December as an opportunity to boost their royal profile overseas.

The couple will be at the Earthshot Prize awards on Dec. 2. The visit will mark the first time in eight years that they will visit the U.S.A. since their last trip to New York and Washington in 2014.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been hands-on with the preparation process because they want to make an impact while in the country. A source told US Weekly that they are "hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond" and so they "are not taking this trip lightly."

"[They] have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S. They're taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements," the insider said.

Just recently, Prince William had a video call with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to discuss preparations for the upcoming Earthshot Prize awards.

#royal "In this handout image provided by the Kensington Palace, Prince William, Prince of Wales, holds a call with the Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, ahead of the city hosting The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on October 12, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (📸Kensington Palace) pic.twitter.com/DqWRSxjkm5 — Mace (@RoyaleVision) October 12, 2022

However, it is not all business for the Prince and Princess of Wales while in the U.S.A. The source said that they also plan to take a "quick trip to New York, where they can enjoy the festivities in the build-up to Christmas." The mum-of-three is reportedly "dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Centre] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte, and Louis."

It is unclear how long the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the U.S.A. although the tipster claimed they will be in the country for "a few days." Their visit has raised hopes of a reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will also be in New York days after the Earthshot Prize awards. They will be honoured at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization's "Ripple of Hope Award Gala" on Dec. 6.

The last time the Fab Four reunited was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle when they joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout on Sept. 10.