Prince William and Kate Middleton are quietly making changes to their social media profiles. The change is subtle and first of its kind in five years since they opened their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The royal couple has made changes to the display name on both their social media accounts that they have been using for years to keep their followers updated on their projects, address the public, and spread cheer on festivities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opened their Twitter account in 2014 and Instagram account @KensingtonRoyal a few months after in 2015. The display name at the time was "Kensington Palace," which has now been changed.

After five years, the Cambridges have made subtle yet significant changes to the display name of both their social media accounts. While the handle remains the same, they have changed their display name to "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

According to Daily Mail, several fans have praised the royal parents for adding a personal touch to their social media accounts. As per the report, royal followers across the globe feel the change is more "personal" and "appropriate."

It is said to be their first time in five years when the parents-of-three made a change to their social media account, which they are now frequently using to reach out to charitable organisations, essential service workers, and others amid the coronavirus lockdown to express their gratitude and show their support. Their social media accounts and digital technology are highly instrumental in performing their royal duties during the time of global crisis while they are isolating in their Norfolk residence Anmer Hall.

It is said that a few weeks ago, the couple also changed their profile picture. Replacing a picture of themselves, they chose a recent photo of their entire family clapping in appreciation of NHS workers in the 'Clap for Carers' campaign.

On Instagram, the couple has 11.8 million followers and has shared 2076 posts so far. As for their Twitter account, they have 1.9 million followers and have recently used it to launch and introduce their new initiatives in support of the vulnerable.

One of the most exciting initiatives launched by the duchess is her Hold Still campaign whereby she is encouraging people to capture the spirit of people during the time of coronavirus pandemic. The winning entries will be featured in National Portrait Gallery launching later this year.