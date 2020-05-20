Prince William has plenty of praises and immense gratitude for the frontline workers. In his new video, he sends out a "huge thanks" to the NHS staff and other essential service workers for keeping the country functional even during the coronavirus pandemic. He goes on to talk about their sacrifices "as they care for others."

On Tuesday, Our Frontline, a UK-based charity shared on its official Twitter page a video of Duke of Cambridge showing support and gratitude from his home office in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, where he and his wife Kate Middleton are self-isolating along with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In his message, he is empathising with the NHS workers for all the sacrifices they are forced to make for their duties at the frontline as they battle against the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The royal father talked about his time working for the air ambulance service and how stressful the job can be.

Through his video, he urges the frontline workers to take care of themselves and not to forget self-care. He goes on to ask them to say no if they are not feeling "okay" because their strenuous jobs can leave them feeling burned out and take a toll on their mental health.

For this, Prince William and Kate Middleton's charitable organisation The Royal Foundation has collaborated with Shout, Samaritans, Heads Together and Mind Hospice to launch an initiative called Our Frontline.

The campaign is dedicated to providing support to frontline health, care, emergency, and key workers who are putting themselves at risk while tackling the pandemic COVID-19. This is certainly impacting their mental health as well. For which, Out Frontline provides round-the-clock one-to-one support, by call or text. Trained professionals are volunteering to look after the mental health of those who are looking after us.

Weâ€™re proud of you. Weâ€™re here to support you. It is ok to ask for help.



The Duke of Cambridge sends a message of thanks and support to frontline workers. If you need to talk, reach out today at https://t.co/ZfgBwKXJVC #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek #OurFrontline @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XK4XrzXsdD May 19, 2020

"I wanted to say a huge thank you from myself and Catherine for all that you are doing to keep everyone safe. You and your families are making huge sacrifices, and we want you to know that the whole country is enormously proud of you. The challenges you are facing day in and day out are unprecedented. Even in normal circumstances, front line work can take its toll, not just on your physical health, but also on your mental wellbeing. From my time at the air ambulance, I know all too well how determined frontline workers to put a brave face on and keep going," Prince William said in the video.

Despite being in self-isolation, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to fulfil their royal duties. They are showing immense support to their patronages and other charitable organisations to help those who are in need of it at this time of difficulty.

According to Hello, the Duke has permitted to open the private lawns of his London residence Kensington Palace for refuelling air ambulances. This is expected to save them a 45-mile round trip to the nearest base located in Watford and prove to be an economical option.