Prince William and Kate Middleton showed they are no longer hands-on parents to their older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Dec. 25, according to a body language expert.

Expert Judi James observed how the couple allowed their older children to be independent during the walkabout. They did not hold their hands as they walked to the church and even after the mass as they greeted the crowd.

Instead, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, showed independence in public with the proud parents focusing on their youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, instead. The Princess of Wales was seen holding his hand outside the church.

James said Prince William and Kate Middleton made several "intentional gestures" that showed they are becoming "hands-off" parents to their eldest children. She told the Mirror, "William and Kate showed off their children with the usual signals of pride and it was clear they are now becoming 'hands-off' parents as their children grow in confidence."

Merry Christmas from Sandringham…



The King leads members of the Royal Family (including Prince Andrew) and George, Charlotte and Louis, on the Christmas Day walk to St Mary Magdalene’s Church. pic.twitter.com/LgBuABSQk8 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) December 25, 2022

"Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked towards the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father's hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis."

James likewise revealed that Prince George has taken the role of "protector" when it comes to his younger brother. She claimed the siblings mirrored the relationship that Prince William had with Prince Harry when they were younger.

She explained, "As the family reached the church William put a hand out to touch George's back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother."

James said the gesture "looked spontaneous" coming from Prince George and suggested that this is "a role he is taking on a lot." She said it "looked like a poignant mirror-image of how" the sibling relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry "shaped up before they grew up and fell apart." The once-close brothers have grown apart since the Duke of Sussex left his royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle.