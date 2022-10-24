Prince William and Kate Middleton may have moved their family to a haunted Adelaide Cottage following revelations from a psychic that spirits inhabit the home, including their daughter Princess Charlotte's bedroom.

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson made the scary revelation in an interview with the Daily Star. She said that the young royal is getting extra protection not from her parents but from her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

"Diana is so protective over children, including her grandchildren, but particularly Charlotte. There's a need for protection there," she shared.

Anderson added, "It's something to do with the room in the house - I feel like it could be haunted. Something has been seen in the nursery, that's what I'm getting."

Aside from her room being haunted, she shared that Princess Charlotte also "has a psychic gift and she's kind of being protected in that aspect." She likewise claimed that Adelaide Cottage "doesn't have great energy."

She claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children have "not had a lot of luck there." She added that "there's quite a lot of disruption there" and thinks that the family will eventually, again, move to a "smoother and calmer place."

The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated their family of five from their home at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor, earlier in September. Early on in their move, Queen Elizabeth II died.

Her Majesty's death meant the couple instantly took on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. The change in their royal titles means they may also have to move, for the second time, to another home.

King Charles III reportedly wants the family to move to Queen Elizabeth II's former home in Windsor Castle. But Prince William and Kate Middleton want to delay the relocation so the children can settle into their new school. Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte all go to Lambrook. They started school a day before the Queen died on Sept. 8. But Kensington Palace will eventually announce if the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family will live in Windsor Castle.