Prince William and Kate Middleton will be moving their family from their lavish home in London's Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It is said that they will be using their own money, not funding from the taxpayers, to renovate their new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's decision to transfer to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage raised eyebrows, especially after millions of taxpayers' money was spent on the renovations of their home at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.

The Sovereign Grant confirmed in 2014 that it cost over $5.4 million (£4.5m) to transform it into livable standards. Then in 2019, they added a further $1.2 million (£1 million) for the installation of a new driveway at Kensington Palace.

At the time, the press, including "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie, was told that it was a needed investment on a property that will become a "forever home" for Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.

However, that has apparently changed following reports that the couple now wants to give Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte "as normal a life as possible." That means moving to the country where they can get the freedom that Kensington Palace cannot afford them.

Naturally, the move had tongues wagging as it could potentially lead to another taxpayer-funded renovation. But according to Scobie, the couple will be paying for their stay at Adelaide Cottage.

Writing for Yahoo News UK, he revealed, "Adelaide Cottage comes at no expense to anyone but the couple, I'm told. Rather than buy, the couple have chosen to privately rent. Any desired cosmetic work or refurbishments will be paid from their own pockets."

He said that Prince William and Kate Middleton had initially thought of moving their family to their Norfolk home in Anmer Hall. But as active working royals, they found the place too far away from London so Windsor came into the picture.

According to Scobie, Prince William and Kate Middleton will still consider Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their London base especially as they are working royals. He cited a source who added that it is also where the family plans to return to when the children grow up, and that it "will always be their official residence."