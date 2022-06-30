Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be moving their family of five to Windsor to be able to have the freedom that their home in Kensington Palace cannot afford them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children will reportedly be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire. The four-bedroom property is near Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II currently resides, and is also nearby Frogmore Cottage, which is leased to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Reports have it that they are relocating so they can be near Her Majesty, and ensure her safety. However, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed that their reason for moving is very understandable. They reportedly want to be able to do the things that they cannot do while living at their home in Kensington Palace.

Discussing the move on True Royalty's "The Royal Beat" podcast, she said the family's movements are restricted if they are in London because there are "hundreds of people every day." Their movements are always monitored so they do not have freedom.

"I remember Harry saying to a friend of mine that Kate was almost a prisoner at Kensington Palace, and I thought 'don't be ridiculous, it's the most gorgeous place to live in London,'" Seward explained.

She added, "Then I thought about it, and yes, in a way they are prisoners there because they have a beautiful house and a beautiful garden but beyond that garden are hundreds of people every day and massive security."

The royal author said Kate Middleton "can't walk in the park like Diana used to" and "she can't take her dog into the park." She claimed the "only place to go is a field where the helicopters land."

She said of the family's move to Adelaide Cottage, "So you are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing and coming and going. So I do understand that their children will have the freedom of Windsor Great Park and the security of being right next to the queen."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly set to move their family to Windsor in the summer, just in time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to start school next term.