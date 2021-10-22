Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be US bound next year to repair the damage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought to the Royal Family with their Oprah interview.

A source claimed it is going to be a high-profile visit in an effort to boost their reputation. The couple reportedly knows that their "popularity took a bit of a dive" following the interview in March. So now they are focused on "getting that support back" since the royals consider "America as a very important audience for them."

In the explosive sit-down interview, Meghan Markle cleared reports that she made Kate Middleton cry days before her wedding to Prince Harry. She said the reverse happened and that they had a misunderstanding about the dresses for the flower girls, including Princess Charlotte, and it made her upset so she cried. She clarified though that her sister-in-law is a good person and that they have since made amends.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex suggested that Prince William is trapped in the system and cannot get out. He and the former "Suits" star also accused the palace of racism after they revealed how a senior royal raised concerns about how dark Archie's skin colour would be before he was born.

"Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there," the source told Vanity Fair adding, "The possibility of them making a high profile visit is very much on the cards for next year."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's last official visit to the United States was in 2014. They visited New York while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. They also traveled across the pond in 2011 for their tour of Canada.

Reports about the couple's planned trip to the US next year remain unconfirmed, but Prince William did say that he is taking his Earthshot Prize Awards to the United States of America in 2022 following a successful ceremony on Oct. 17 at London's Alexandra Palace. He announced that the country will host the next event but details as to the exact location and date remain unannounced.