Prince William is "unlikely" to pay Prince Harry a visit when he travels to the United States, alongside Kate Middleton, later this year, royal editor Chris Ship claimed.

Speculations about Prince William getting reunited with Prince Harry when the former goes to America have become rife recently. However, Ship was quick to dismiss suggestions that the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana could be given the chance to reconcile.

Chris Ship, discussing Prince William's plans to travel to the U.S., shared, "We now know they are going to be in Boston because there's the link between the Earthshot and the Moonshot in Boston." Producer Lizzie Robinson said, "Yeah, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation is in Boston."

The royal editor furthered, "There was some talk on Twitter about this. While they're in America, why don't they pop in and see Harry? And I think someone said that's like the equivalent of saying, 'I'm doing a tour of Portugal, and I'm going to visit someone in Finland.' The United States is a very big country, so it's very unlikely William is going to pop over to California while he's there."

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also commented on the possibility of Prince William and Kate Middleton getting reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Boston.

She said, "The likelihood of Harry and Meghan travelling to Boston to support the Cambridges and Earthshot is highly unlikely. And quite frankly, I don't think that the Cambridges want them anywhere near it. The Cambridges are pushing forward, focused on the future and survival of the monarchy. The Sussexes seem to stew in the past."

Schofield added, "The Sussexes' presence would be a distraction from the work that the Cambridges are trying to accomplish. Don't be surprised if Harry and Meghan announce another project around the same time, though, to divert attention."

Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly had a falling out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prior to the Sussexes' infamous "Megxit." The royal spat reportedly started when the Duke of Cambridge told his brother not to rush his marriage to Markle.