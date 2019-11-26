Camila Cabello recently confessed to stealing a pencil from Kensington Palace and Prince William and Kate Middleton gave the best response to her admission.

The "Havana" singer talked about the time she stole a pencil when she was at Kensington Palace in October to meet the winners of Radio 1's Teen Awards. She said that Greg James "triple-doggy-dared" her to steal something from the palace and pointed at the pencil. But to her horror, he told one of the palace people about what she had done.

Cabello said she placed the pencil in her mom's purse and her mom told her to put it back where she got it. The 22-year-old hitmaker refused to back down from the dare and has kept the pencil to this day.

"I still have it. I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night I had to get it out of my chest," Cabello said during Tuesday's appearance on James' "Breakfast Show."

BBC 1 Radio later tweeted the episode and tagged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge through their official Twitter page, Kensington Royal. Prince William and Kate Middleton probably saw the humour in Cabello's theft because they commented on the post with the "eye" emoji, which means that she has been busted.

"I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate" ðŸ˜‚ @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

Cabello's confession comes after James himself revealed that the royal couple told him off for making fun of their daughter, Princess Charlotte. The BBC 1 Radio presenter saw a photo of the princess shaking hands with the headmistress on her first day of school and called the greeting "posh" while live on air.

Unfortunately, Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton heard him on the radio. James was also at the same awarding event as Cabello, when the royals pulled him aside and said that they wanted to talk to him about the handshake. He did not share what was exchanged during their conversation but hinter that they took no offense.

As for Cabello's confession getting the attention of Prince William and Kate Middleton, James thanked the singer for "deflecting" his story about Charlotte's handshake. Fans of the royal couple also thought their response to Cabello's theft was funny.