Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the world shocked and wondering when they announced their exit from the royal family. The royal couple has decided to "step back" from royal duties as seniors in the family. While Queen Elizabeth II has called for a crisis meeting for a quick solution to the family breakup, Kate Middleton and Prince William are feeling "blindsided."

According to Us Weekly, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are still reeling from the shock. The Sussexes made the big announcement with a lengthy statement on their official social media account Sussex Royal. In their statement, they made the royal family and the rest of the world aware of their plans of "carving out a progressive new role within the institution." They are apparently taking steps to become "financially independent" and split their time between the UK and North America.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that the Cambridges are not very pleased with their younger brother's family's decision to change their role within the institution of the royal family. They are reportedly described to be "distraught" and "frustrated."

"William's done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his 'reckless' and 'selfish' actions," an insider told the publication. "The way he sees it, Harry's thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face."

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, she has also been by Meghan and Harry's side when they were in low spirits. However, with their desire to reset their roles, Kate is "incredibly hurt."

It is said, in the past, Kate has "acted as a mentor Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset."

Amid the crunch, the queen has called for a crisis summit at Sandringham estate to define the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The meeting will be attended by Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry. There is news that Meghan, who flew to Canada the next day after the big announcement, may join the discussion through a conference call.

Meanwhile, citing The Sunday Times report, The Guardian says that William is "sad" and consider the brothers to be "separate entities." Nevertheless, he told his friend, that he is hoping that matters are resolved and "time comes when we're all singing from the same page."