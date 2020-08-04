Prince Louis is growing up to be just like his elder brother Prince George. Two months after his second birthday, the Cambridge family is sending out appreciation notes to the well-wishers featuring a new portrait of the youngest one where he looks just like his brother.

According to Hello, the appreciation card from Prince William and Kate Middleton were sent out as a gesture of thanks to the many royal followers who sent their good wishes on the occasion of Prince Louis' birthday on April 23. The royal couple responded with a special message on a card with the prince's never-seen-before photo.

The card was posted by an Instagram user Katsroyalletters with the caption: "Birthday reply from Prince Louis." The mail that was posted on July 30 holds a stamp of Buckingham Palace.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday," reads the note by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. "This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes."

The prince can be seen grinning at the camera as he poses in a checked shirt from Sainsbury that he wore on his birthday. At the time, the family-of-five were spending their time in complete lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

On the occasion, the royals' official social media accounts shared the youngest of Cambridge's photos as he played with rainbow colours. The pictures were taken by his mother Kate, who has showcased her photography skills on many occasions.

In related news, Kate Middleton celebrated the 150th anniversary of the British Red Cross in a special way. According to Daily Mail, she shared an extraordinary family photo to pay tribute to the charitable society which is committed to serving humanity for over a century.

The duchess released a rare photo of her grandmother Valerie Middleton who served as a Voluntary Aid Detachment with the British Red Cross in the Second World War. She penned a letter thanking the staff and volunteers for their extraordinary work supporting the vulnerable people.

"On this anniversary, I would like to thank and remember the many thousands of staff and volunteers who over the years have contributed tirelessly to the organisation's work, including my great-grandmother, Olive and my grandmother, Valerie who both served as a Voluntary Aid Detachment with the British Red Cross. Olive during the First World War and Valerie during the Second World War. Like you and many others, they are both parts of the rich history of the British Red Cross, which is helping to ensure many people get the support they need during a crisis," reads part of her letter to the members of the society who have received a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint in recognition of their efforts.