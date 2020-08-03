It's a known fact that Prince William is an ardent football fan. The British royal, who usually remains calm and composed, recently got carried away while watching a football match and sent his children into shock.

Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, were left confused and shocked by their father Prince William's actions over the weekend. The Duke of Cambridge revealed the hilarious incident on Saturday when he was hosting a screening of the FA Cup Final on the lawn of Sandringham House, reports Hello.

The 38-year-old, who is a lifelong Aston Villa fan, revealed that he got over-enthusiastic the previous Sunday during Aston Villa's draw with West Ham, and stunned his children with his unexpected behaviour.

"The nerves were the worst I've ever known them. My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off," the royal confessed.

"It's very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I'm not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day," he added.

While William screaming his head off came as a surprise for his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are no strangers to football and had joined their father to watch a match in person in October last year. The trio cheered for Aston Villa as the team played Norwich at their Carrow Road ground close to the Cambridge's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

William hosted the outdoor screening of the final match between Arsenal and Chelsea to raise awareness for the Heads Up mental health campaign. For the screening, he was joined by frontline workers as well as a host of famous faces including former England captain Tony Adams and comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

Pictures from the screening were later shared on Instagram by Kensington Palace, the official residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the caption: "Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year's #HeadsUpFACupFinal! The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal."

"A final that marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health," the caption further read.