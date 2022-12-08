Prince William and Kate Middleton shared behind-the-scenes photos from their appearance at the recent Earthshot Prize awards in Boston shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in New York for the "Ripple of Hope" gala.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked loved up in two black-and-white images taken from the awards night at Fenway Park on Friday, Dec. 2. In one photo, the future king is seen staring lovingly at his wife with a smile on his face while the second showed them sharing a laugh.

Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony 🌎🏆



The photos were posted on Monday, Dec. 5, the same day when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in New York. The couple is in the Big Apple to receive their award at the "Ripple of Hope" gala on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in NYC days after Netflix released the trailer of their docuseries "Harry & Meghan." They looked unbothered by the media frenzy surrounding their show when they were pictured leaving the airport. The 38-year-old was dressed in a white buttoned-down long-sleeved shirt, while his wife was in a black top with a pair of black shades on.

Netflix released the first trailer for "Harry & Meghan" at the same time when Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Boston for their three-day visit to the city. They were there to promote the Earthshot programme ahead of the awards night.

A source told Page Six that the timing could not have been coincidental and called the trailer release a "coordinated campaign" to "disrupt and clash" or take the spotlight away from the Prince and Princess of Wales' tour.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked Netflix to release the trailer at a date that does not coincide with the working royals' Boston visit. But bosses over at the streamer thought it best to put it out sooner. The six-part docuseries has already attracted varied reactions,with royal experts calling it an "attack" on the royal family and The Firm.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried on with official engagements following their trip to Boston. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the "Ripple of Hope" gala on Tuesday, they were at Buckingham Palace for the annual Diplomatic Reception.